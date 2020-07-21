Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

