CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day moving average is $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

