Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

