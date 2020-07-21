Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 1,621,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 410,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 59.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,340,000 after purchasing an additional 402,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

