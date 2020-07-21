Comparing ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Regal Beloit (OTCMKTS:RBC)

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and Regal Beloit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A Regal Beloit 6.38% 9.49% 4.94%

Dividends

ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ALSTOM/ADR pays out 213.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regal Beloit pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and Regal Beloit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.38 $519.21 million $0.22 25.52 Regal Beloit $3.24 billion 1.14 $238.90 million $5.49 16.57

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit. Regal Beloit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALSTOM/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ALSTOM/ADR and Regal Beloit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 3 0 2.38 Regal Beloit 0 3 5 0 2.63

Regal Beloit has a consensus target price of $87.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Regal Beloit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than ALSTOM/ADR.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats ALSTOM/ADR on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, controls, fans and blowers, and integrated electronic control solutions for commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric alternators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers fractional motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, diaphragms, gear couplings, transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, and components; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products, as well as modular plastic belts, conveying chains, and hydraulic pump drives. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through direct and independent sales representatives, and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

