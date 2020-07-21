Comparing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Life Storage alerts:

This table compares Life Storage and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 7.71 $258.70 million $5.62 16.81 Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 30.10 $492.68 million $0.78 40.60

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Life Storage. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 44.55% 12.33% 6.21% Equity Commonwealth 673.78% 21.30% 19.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Life Storage and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 4 5 0 2.56 Equity Commonwealth 0 2 0 0 2.00

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $110.22, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.