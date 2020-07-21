Comparing Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENDV)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heron Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 118.58%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 10.98 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -7.08 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 1,409.83 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heron Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -138.31% -56.85% -43.05% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

