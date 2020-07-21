Comparing HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) & Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Pure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HL Acquisitions and Pure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

HL Acquisitions currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Pure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Pure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A 27.35% 0.48% Pure Acquisition N/A 23.75% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Pure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A Pure Acquisition N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats Pure Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

