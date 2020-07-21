ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 67,991 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 163,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

