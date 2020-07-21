Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 986.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.