Contango Holdings PLC (LON:CGO) Insider Oliver Stansfield Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Contango Holdings PLC (LON:CGO) insider Oliver Stansfield purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,459.27).

Oliver Stansfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Oliver Stansfield acquired 309,301 shares of Contango stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,465.05 ($19,031.57).

Contango Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.35 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36.

