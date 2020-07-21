Contrasting TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TELA Bio and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 10 6 0 2.38

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 5.72% 57.43% 30.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.22 $2.30 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $600.99 million 1.79 $35.67 million $0.62 25.03

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

Revolve Group beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

