ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.34% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

