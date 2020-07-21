Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.