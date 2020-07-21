Critical Comparison: NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) versus CorVel (NYSE:CRVL)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and CorVel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 10.92 $72.58 million N/A N/A CorVel $592.22 million 2.36 $47.38 million N/A N/A

NYSE:SLQT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorVel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NYSE:SLQT and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than CorVel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A CorVel 8.00% 24.06% 11.19%

Summary

CorVel beats NYSE:SLQT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.