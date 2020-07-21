Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

