CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day moving average is $309.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

