D. R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect D. R. Horton to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect D. R. Horton to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.