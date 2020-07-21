Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $107.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $93.14 and last traded at $92.14, 3,421,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,167,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315,458 shares of company stock valued at $235,294,263 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

