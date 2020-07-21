Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given News Impact Rating of -4.80

News stories about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

