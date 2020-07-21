Derek Andersen Sells 8,683 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481,018 shares in the company, valued at $35,751,774.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,699,514.88.

On Monday, May 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120,591 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

