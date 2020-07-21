Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €54.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($60.67) price target by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.89 ($51.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

