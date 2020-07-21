Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of Digimarc worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Digimarc by 57.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Digimarc by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Digimarc by 47.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Digimarc Corp has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 141.54%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

