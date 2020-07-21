DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.76. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

