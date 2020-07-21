DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

