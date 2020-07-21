DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

