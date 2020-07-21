DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 514.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.9% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

