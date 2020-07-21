DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $211,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

