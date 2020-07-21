DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $275,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.77. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

