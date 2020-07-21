DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

