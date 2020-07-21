DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New $281,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

