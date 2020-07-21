Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.62.

DBX stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 416.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

