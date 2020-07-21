DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 852.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.