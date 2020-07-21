Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.21) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.47).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €22.54 ($25.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.97 and its 200-day moving average is €23.71. Duerr has a one year low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a one year high of €32.90 ($36.97).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

