DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average volume of 502 call options.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.18. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

