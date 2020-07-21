Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVAX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.20. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

