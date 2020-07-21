Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 102,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 25.1% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 57,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

