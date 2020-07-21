Enbridge Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.68.

ENB opened at C$41.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

