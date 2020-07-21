Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 202,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

