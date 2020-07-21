ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.56 ($11.86).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €8.81 ($9.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ENI has a 1-year low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 1-year high of €14.59 ($16.40). The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.13.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

