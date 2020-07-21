Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and traded as low as $13.29. Enova International shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 179,100 shares.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.39 million, a PE ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 86.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enova International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

