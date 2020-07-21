Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,686 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,165,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $704,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 28.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

