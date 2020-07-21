Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 143,932 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Targa Resources by 29.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2,750.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

