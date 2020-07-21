Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,731 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,048,000 after acquiring an additional 580,491 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $136,454,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,245,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 347,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.