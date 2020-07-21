Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

