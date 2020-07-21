Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,137 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 246,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,816 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays cut their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:HUN opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.