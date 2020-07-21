Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,761 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

