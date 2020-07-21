EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $305.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $273.20 and last traded at $272.83, with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

