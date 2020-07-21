Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Marathon Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.72 million and a P/E ratio of -79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.53. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$2.16.

In other news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$1,208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,383,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,619,254.12. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,575. Insiders sold 1,544,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,780 over the last 90 days.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.