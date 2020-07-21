Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$22.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.